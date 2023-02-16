BAR 2-2 MUN: What Marcus Rashford Did In Today’s Game That He Needs To Do More Often

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United faced Barcelona at camp nou in today’s Europa League fixture. It was a big game for Xavi and Erik Ten Hag as the winner in the first leg will have more chances of reaching the next stage of the competition.

The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw, both teams failed to find the back to the net. Barcelona saw more of the ball possessions while Manchester United created more chances of scoring. Down into the second half of the match, Barcelona took the lead after Marcos Alonso scored a brilliant goal from Raphinha’s assist. Just few minutes later, Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant goal from Fred’s assist. Manchester United took the lead after Jules Kounde scored an own goal. Raphinha leveled things up for Barcelona after he scored in the final minutes.

What Did Marcus Rashford Do?

Marcus Rashford was often running at Barcelona’s defense, he created chances of scoring and capitalised from the chance created by his teammate in the second half of the match. Marcus Rashford gave Barcelona’s defense a tough time, the Englishman had a brilliant start to the game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen made an excellent save in the opening minutes of the match to deny Marcus Rashford an early goal.

Marcus Rashford scored his 22nd goal for Manchester United in all competitions against Barcelona. He has been prolific for Manchester United since the World Cup, scoring in consecutive home games and clutching games for Manchester United. Barcelona must have thought they had an advantage at camp nou but they never thought that Marcus Rashford will mess their defense up.

