BAR 2-2 MUN: What fans are saying about De Gea’s performance after the match

FC Barcelona and Manchester United engaged in a serious battle at Camp Nou this evening which ended in a draw. Meanwhile, Fans reacted to David De Gea’s beautiful performance after the match.

Both teams have a lot to play for in the second leg in England next week and Manchester United will be at an advantage. After a goalless first half tonight that saw both teams testing each other’s goalkeeper, Marcus Alonso scored from Raphinha’s assist to give Barcelona the lead. Marcus Rashford equalized for the visitors with Fred’s assist. Jules Kounde’s own goal gave Man United the lead before he also assisted Raphinha for the equaliser.

However, fans have reacted to De Gea’s wonderful performance as he made a total of six saves tonight. The Spaniard gave his best by saving his team from defeat.

