BAR 2-2 MUN: What Fans Are Saying About Barcelona After Rashford Was Denied A Penalty

Manchester United returned to action against Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in the Europa League round of 32 clashes. The much-anticipated game kicked off on Wednesday evening at Camp Nou Stadium with Barcelona the favorite to win the game ahead of Erik Ten Hag’s men.

The game kicked off with Barcelona dominating the possession. Although that’s what we expected, but United was also in control of the game upfront. The Red Devils created several chances that should have put them in front, but the first half ended in a draw.

Barcelona took the lead just a few minutes into the second half, but Manchester United replied with a comeback, which saw Marcus Rashford score another goal. The English man should have scored again after the first goal but got tipped by Kounde in the eighteen-yard box.

The players called on the referee to review the incident which should have been a penalty, but he declined the plea. The most annoying part is that he went ahead and gave Ten Hag a yellow card for fuming and also gave Casemiro a yellow for complaining. After the incident, Manchester United fans have taken to social media to say that Barcelona paid the referee.

