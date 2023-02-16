BAR 2-2 MUN: 2 Best And 2 Worst Players From The UEL Game As Raphinha Rescues Barca

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernández’s men shared points 2-2 with Manchester United at Spotify Camp Nou this evening, as regards the UEFA Europa League knockout. Of course, it was indeed an intense 90-minute display between the two teams.

Barcelona keeps their unbeaten streak alive, having been unstoppable in all competitions this year. Despite the fact that Jules Koundé scored an own goal, the Culers managed to earn one point.

In all fairness, Xavi Hernández was very tactical against Manchester United. He played Marcos Alonso as a centre-back, and Ronald Araujo as a right-back to handle Marcus Rashford.

In the absence of Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha stood up for the La Liga side. As he registered one goal and one assist. The Brazilian was a nightmare for Erik ten Hag’s troops at the back.

Unfortunately, Pedri González sustained an injury in the middle of the game. As a result, he’s most likely to miss the second-leg at Old Trafford in March.

Both Xavi Hernández and Erik ten Hag are brilliant tactically, putting their formations on display. Nevertheless, the best and worst players in the UEL match are as follows:

BEST PLAYERS

Raphinha – Barcelona

The former Leeds United attacker showed his worth again, making it obvious that he’s capable of replacing Ousmane Dembélé. Raphinha had two goal contributions (1 goal, 1 assist) against the Red Devils. Performance-wise, he helped the team’s display, both offensively and defensively. Raphinha had 5 shots against Manchester United, as he frustrated David De Gea. Literally, he was too hot to handle for Tyrell Malacia, as the Dutchman struggled to keep him off their box. Once again, the 26-year-old Brazilian rescued the Culers, helping the team claim one point.

Casemiro – Manchester United

Another masterclass performance from the Brazilian midfielder. The former Real Madrid magnifico played as a single defensive midfielder, making everything difficult for the Culers. Casemiro single-handedly controlled the midfield, using his tackling and intercepting skills. Marcus Rashford scored the equalizer for Manchester, before Jules Koundé’s own goal. Regardless, the Brazilian was the best player for the Red Devils on the pitch. Having played as a midfielder, Casemiro had 0.23 expected goals, which means he was very offensive. Obviously, he has played against Barcelona many times, outperforming Franck Kessié and Frenkie De Jong in the midfield.

WORST PLAYERS

Jules Koundé – Barcelona

Not a fair performance from the Frenchman, as he scored an own goal. Koundé was literally responsible for Manchester United’s second goal at Spotify Camp Nou, as regards the UEFA Europa League knockout game. He actually played as a centre-back, while Ronald Araujo dazzled as a right-back to silence Marcus Rashford. Jules was one of the best players on the pitch for Xavi Hernández’s side. However, the own goal spoiled his 90-minute display, even though Raphinha later scored the equalizer.

Wout Weghorst – Manchester United

The Red Devils’ January signing keeps struggling as he missed some chances against Barcelona. As usual, Weghorst was ghosted again, struggling to add anything to the team’s offensive performance. Wout had 0.44 expected goals, meaning he should have scored in the game. Meanwhile, he was kind of poor in decision-making, and his ball movement wasn’t good enough. Interestingly, the striker was amazing defensively, as he dropped deep into the midfield, making tackles and clearances.

