BAR 2-0 CDZ: Current La Liga Table As Barcelona go eight points clear ahead of Real Madrid

FC Barcelona have maintained their lead on top of the La Liga table as they defeated Cadiz 2-0 at home this evening and this win has affected the La Liga table.

FC Barcelona started the game nicely but should have conceded first. Luckily Cadiz’s supposed goal was ruled out for offside. Some moments later Roberto scored to give Barcelona the lead. And in the second half, Robert Lewandowski dramatically scored to double the lead.

Barcelona saw many more chances to score more but they missed out on them. Meanwhile, Xavi was pleased with the result at full time as his team is now showing the consistency he’s been asking for.

However, this is how the La Liga table looks now:

Barcelona went from starting this season awfully to dominating the league and their fans will be happy with what Xavi has done so far.

What are your thoughts on this?

