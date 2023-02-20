BAR 2-0 CAD: Three Best Players As Barca Moved 8 Points Clear Ahead Of Real Madrid On La Liga Table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez led FC Barcelona team were in action yesterday in their 22nd league game of the current campaign at home against Cadiz at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan giant in the game were able to cruise to comfortable two nil victory which got their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga Santander table extended to eight points clear ahead of second place Real Madrid.

Barcelona in the game were at the commanding end as they put up some good fighting spirit which helped them secured the whole maximum three points, and also extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 18 matches.

The Catalan giant who are still very much on track to win their first title since 2019 got a double lead in the first half courtesy of goals from Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski to make it two goals to nil going into the half time break, and was also the final scoreline at full time.

Here are three best players for Barcelona in the show of the night:

Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker was at top notch for the host in the thrilling encounter as he played his part and also contributed his quota where he scored a goal which got his team’s lead doubled.

Robert Lewandowski in the game displayed an all-round performance that got him his 15th league goal of the season which was the most of any player scored so far.

Sergi Roberto

The Spaniard midfielder was also solid for host at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role thereby helped in getting the ball advanced upfront which was instrumental in the crucial win of the night.

Sergi Roberto was clinical in the game as he was directly involved in the two goals scored by the host courtesy of a goal and an assist.

Ansu Fati

The Spaniard youngster and forward maestro was also incredible for the host at the heart of the attacking line where he was a big threat with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

Ansu Fati in the game created a couple of chances thereby made some clinical in the opposition box but most of his attempts were been denied.

