BAR 1:0 RMA: 3 Best Players For Barcelona In The First Half Against Real Madrid

Barcelona had a brilliant first-half performance against Real Madrid in today’s match. The Catalans narrowly led the Los Blancos 1-0 at halftime thanks to a brilliant goal from Ousmane Dembele.

Well, let’s take a look at the three best players for Barcelona in the first half of the game against Real Madrid.

1, Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele lightened up the game for Barcelona by scoring a brilliant goal against Real Madrid. The French International made himself a serious attacking threat to Real Madrid’s defense line in the first half of the match as he contributed heavily to Barcelona’s advantage at halftime.

2, Frenkie De Jong.

The Dutch International played his role in the middle of the park brilliantly for Barcelona against Real Madrid. The 26-year-old made really good passes of the ball to start some of Barcelona’s attacks in the game and also helped the team on a few occasions defensively.

3, Pedri Gonzalez.

The Spanish Youngster created Barcelona’s opening goal of the game as he had an impressive performance against Real Madrid in the first half. The 20-year-old was always present in Barcelona’s attack as he made a few contributions to their performance offensively against the Los Blancos.

