BAR 1:0 ACM: Ansu Fati’s Impressive Display Explains Why He Can Still Be Trusted By The Club.

Barcelona played their third game of the preseason today when they faced AC Milan at the Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday morning. The Catalans secured their second consecutive victory in the preseason as they narrowly defeated AC Milan 1-0 thanks to a brilliant goal from Ansu Fati.

Well, Ansu Fati was one of the players who stood out for Barcelona in today’s match despite not being a starter against AC Milan. The Spanish International came on in the second half of the game to score the winning goal for Barcelona against the Italian Side. His introduction into the game increased Barcelona’s offensive threat and also added more spark to their attack against AC Milan.

Well, I believe his impressive performance in this game explains why he can still be trusted by the club. Some months ago, Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona was uncertain because there were talks about his possible exit from the club this summer. Some Clubs in Europe showed interest in him but the Spanish International remained firm on his decision to stay at Barcelona despite lack of regular playing time.

Presently, Ansu Fati looks to be gradually getting back his lost form which will be a massive plus to this Barcelona squad ahead of their upcoming season’s campaign. The 20-year-old is undoubtedly a top-quality player who can improve Barcelona’s performance in matches on his good day. Xavi Hernandez shouldn’t lose confidence in Ansu Fati that easily but consider giving him more playing time next season to help in improving his performance at the club.

