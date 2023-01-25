BAR 1-0 RSO: What Fans Are Saying About Dembele After His Brilliant Performance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona progressed to the next round of the Copa Del Rey after beating Real Sociedad. A lone goal from Ousmane Dembele was enough to seal the vital need for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Photo: Barcelona VS Real Sociedad || Twitter

Well, fans have been talking about Xavi Hernandez’s transformation of Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele’s beautiful strike, Barcelona’s wastefulness, and Barcelona’s total dominance, but with article will focus on what fans are saying about Dembele after the game ended. Take a look!

Photo: Barcelona VS Real Sociedad || Twitter

1. He Has Been Able To Turn Boos Into Applause At Camp Nou.

Photo: Barcelona VS Real Sociedad || Twitter

Recall that last year, Ousmane Dembele was booed by the fans, but Coach Xavi Hernandez was confident that the French winger can win back the fans. However, note that Ousmane Dembele had one of his best games as a Barcelona player and received a standing ovation as he was replaced by Ansu Fati. For this reason, fans are happy as the talented winger has managed to turn boos into applause.

Photo: Screenshots Of Some Reactions To Dembele’s Performance || Twitter

