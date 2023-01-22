SPORT

BAR 1-0 GET: Three Barcelona Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Getafe

Barcelona did enough to ensure they would finish another weekend top of La Liga with a narrow 1-0 win over Getafe at Camp Nou. Pedri scored the only goal of the contest in the first half, finishing with a low shot in the middle of the penalty area after connecting with Raphinha’s cross from the left.

Here are the three Barcelona players who didn’t perform well despite their win against Getafe

Ansu Fati

Could not fill the void left behind by Robert Lewandowski. Clearly does not work well in isolation, which impacts his decision making in front of goal, too, especially instinctively.

Raphinha

Did well breaking lines with passes often, especially in the first half. Assisted the winner with the perfect cross, but other than that, mostly forgettable.

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba was not at his best today against Getafe. He didn’t do much wrong at the back and was a threat going forward.

