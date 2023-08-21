Ballon d’Or Top Candidates Messi and Haaland Stats in The Finals

As the prestigious Ballon d’Or race heats up, two standout candidates, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, have captured the attention of football fans worldwide. Let’s break down their performance statistics in the finals, shedding light on their contributions when it matters most:

Lionel Messi:

French Super Cup Final: 1 goal

World Cup Final: 2 goals

Leagues Cup Final: 1 goal

Messi’s knack for delivering in finals is evident with his impressive goal-scoring record. The Argentine maestro has consistently stepped up when it matters, showcasing his ability to shine on the grandest stages. Whether it’s domestic cups or international tournaments, Messi’s influence in finals cannot be understated.

Erling Haaland

UCL Final: 0 goals, 0 assists

FA Cup Final: 0 goals, 0 assists

Super Cup Final: 0 goals, 0 assists

Community Shield Final: 0 goals, 0 assists

While Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess is undeniable, his final performances have been lacking in terms of direct contributions. Despite his ability to find the back of the net, he has yet to translate that potency into the decisive moments of finals. Haaland’s challenge lies in capitalizing on these opportunities to cement his reputation as a clutch player.

As the race for the Ballon d’Or intensifies, both Messi and Haaland have left their mark in various aspects of the game. Messi’s ability to elevate his team and deliver crucial goals in finals underscores his legendary status, while Haaland’s potential to become a finals hero remains a tantalizing prospect.

