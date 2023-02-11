Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Ballon d’Or is the most highly-regarded individual award in the sport of football, awarded annually by French news magazine France Football to the most exceptional player of the season.

The winner of this prestigious award is determined through a combination of voting by media members, national team captains, and coaches, who collectively choose the best performer.

Karim Benzema was the recipient of the highly coveted award in 2022. The competition for the 2023 Ballon d’Or is now in full swing, and the outcome will likely be greatly influenced by the results of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

1. Neymar

During the early stages of the 2022-23 season, Neymar Jr. was widely considered to be one of the top players in the world, showcasing his world-class abilities and dominating performances week after week for Paris Saint-Germain.

Unfortunately, Neymar’s aspirations for World Cup glory were cut short in the quarter-final stage, as he faced challenges with form and fitness. Despite this setback, his statistics for PSG remain exceptional. In 25 appearances in all competitions, he has demonstrated his prowess, netting 17 goals and contributing 15 assists.

2. Lewandowski

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Robert Lewandowski struggled to reach his usual standards for the Polish national team. Despite a challenging experience at what may have been his last World Cup appearance, he has been unstoppable at the club level. The 34-year-old transferred from Bayern Munich to Barcelona last summer.

At Barcelona, Lewandowski has filled the void in their attacking department that has been present in recent seasons. He has been a goal-scoring machine, leading the team to the top of the La Liga standings with his outstanding form.

3. Haaland

Norway’s missed qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup may have impacted Erling Haaland’s chances in the 2023 Ballon d’Or race, however, he is building a strong case for himself in the domestic season with his new club, Manchester City.

Haaland is a prolific scorer, and he has made a significant impact in the Premier League this season. The 22-year-old has already amassed an impressive 31 goals and has also provided 3 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola’s leadership.

Should Haaland lead his team to win a few major trophies this season, he may be in contention to win the Ballon d’Or.

4. Mbappe

One must have sympathy for Kylian Mbappe. Despite his impressive feat of scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final, his efforts were not enough to secure victory for France. Mbappe’s standout performance earned him the Golden Boot award, and he has continued to shine while playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

With 25 goals and 6 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, Mbappe has been a dominant force for PSG this season.

Although he is expected to win multiple major trophies this season, his chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award may be impacted by the strong competition from his teammate, Lionel Messi

5. Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be on track to win his record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or award. He led Argentina to World Cup victory and was deservedly recognized as the tournament’s best player with the Golden Ball award. Messi’s remarkable performance included seven goals and three assists in the World Cup.

His form for Paris Saint-Germain this season has been nothing short of exceptional. Despite his age of 35, Messi has recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in just 23 appearances across all competitions, solidifying his role as a key player for Coach Christopher Galtier’s team.

