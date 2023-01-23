Badiashile Has Taken Kalidou Koulibaly’s Spot As Thiago Silva’s Partner In Chelsea Defense

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senegalese National Kalidou Koulibaly was signed last summer from Napoli. The Veteran Defender came as part of Chelsea’s rebuild after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger left the West London club.

Kalidou Koulibaly claimed that he doesn’t want to be seen as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger because he’s a Man of his own but, to many average Chelsea Fans, they just want Kalidou Koulibaly to display exactly what Antonio Rudiger displayed at Chelsea, or more.

Earlier this season, Kalidou Koulibaly claimed that he likes to think of himself as the security of the team, which is why he’s popularly known as Chief Security Officer among some sections of football Fans on the social media.

Kalidou Koulibaly wanted to guard Chelsea’s Defense but Chelsea has never looked more defenseless than when Kalidou Koulibaly plays. The form of the Senegalese National dipped at Chelsea and he can’t play well without having a Senior defender like Thiago Silva beside him in the defense.

Chelsea academy graduate Bashir Humphreys performed better than Kalidou Koulibaly when the duo started together in Chelsea’s defense against Manchester City in a Cup competition few weeks ago.

In this winter transfer window, Chelsea signed Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The West London club paid about £38million to sign the Defender.

Benoit Badiashile was unknown and was initially tagged as a wasteful spending but he has proven Chelsea Fans Wrong.

The confidence and composure that he displays on the pitch are higher than that of Kalidou Koulibaly, who wants to be the security of the team.

Benoit Badiashile has made two appearances for Chelsea and he kept a clean sheet in both. It’s safe to say that Kalidou Koulibaly did the talk but it’s Benoit Badiashile that’s doing the work.

