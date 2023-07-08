‘Back At It’ – Marcus Rashford says as he resumes training ahead of the preseason tour

Few moments ago, Manchester United Forward, Marcus Rashford took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself working out ahead of the preseason tour which is scheduled to kickstart in few days time.

The England International shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 8th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Back At It”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Rashford could be clearly spotted training really hard ahead of the preseason tour and he seems to be in a really good shape.

Some of the Manchester United first team players including new signing, Mason Mount resumed training at Carrington some couple of days back but Marcus Rashford was not part of them and that left some of the United fans asking questions with many raising concern over his injury issues but from the above photos, you can clearly tell that he’s in a really good shape.

Marcus Rashford was one of Manchester United’s best player last season, the England International scored 30 goals across all competition, a feat which have not been achieved by any striker since Robin Van Persie in the 2012/2013 season when the club won their 20th League title. The player has been really instrumental under Erik Ten Hag and we hope that he gets to replicate that form come next season. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

