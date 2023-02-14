Babajide Sanwo-Olu Reacts After Attending Asiwaju/Shettima Legends Novelty Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday, the Lagos state government held Asiwaju/Shettima Legends Novelty Match.

Reacting after the match, the executive governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu released a statement his official Twitter handle, where he congratulated both teams that participated in the match and also thanked everyone who took time out to be part of the Renewed Hope movement.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Sanwo-Olu, he said; “At the Asiwaju/Shettima Legends Novelty Match yesterday, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly had a face off with the ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria. Big congratulations to both teams, and thank you to everyone who took time out to be part of the “Renewed Hope” movement”.

