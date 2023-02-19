Azpilicueta Speaks For The First Time After His Worrying Head Injury Against Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that Chelsea lost the game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge by a lone goal many hours ago, but the injury to Cesar Azpilicueta was the main talking point of the game.

Note that 12 minutes of additional time was played, and the injury to Cesar Azpilicueta for the main reason for this. The Chelsea captain was stretched out of the field after he was kicked in the face by Southampton’s Mara during a failed overhead kick. On the other hand, the Chelsea defender has spoken for the first time since the worrying head injury by appreciating the love he has received from fans and viewers.

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea’s captain Cesar Azpilicueta said, “ Hi everyone! Thank you all for your love and messages of support. My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident.”

In another part of his post, he went on to appreciate his teammates, opponents, and the medical team for their love, adding that it’s time to recover.

