Awoniyi To Be Sidelined For Two Months With Groin Injury

Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, will spend the next two months on the sidelines due to a groin injury. The 25-year-old has been out of action since suffering the injury in Forest’s 1-0 away win against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on January 4. Awoniyi scored the decisive goal in the match, but was substituted 20 minutes from time after feeling soreness in his groin.

According to foot mercato journalist, the Nigeria international will be out of action for two months. This is a significant blow for Forest, as Awoniyi is currently the club’s joint top scorer with four goals from 16 league outings. The injury comes at a crucial time for the club, as they are currently in the middle of a fight for promotion to the Premier League.

In light of this setback, Forest manager Steve Cooper is looking to bring in Chris Wood on loan from Newcastle United to bolster his attack in Awoniyi’s absence. Wood is a proven goal-scorer with a wealth of experience in the top flight, and could provide the club with the firepower they need to sustain their promotion push.

Awoniyi joined Forest on loan from Liverpool in the summer, and has been a key player for the club, scoring four goals in 16 appearances. The injury is a big setback for him as well, as he was hoping to impress and earn a permanent move to Forest or another club.

The loss of Awoniyi is a blow for Forest, but they will be hoping that the acquisition of Wood can help fill the void left by the Nigerian forward. With the right reinforcements and a bit of luck with injuries, Forest will be confident they can secure a place in the Premier League.

