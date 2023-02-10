AWH 0-4 ANS: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Now Scored A Hat-trick In Each Of The Last 14 Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Five times Ballon D’or winner and Portuguese international, Cristiano Ronaldo put up an electrifying performance yesterday for his new Saudi Arabian club-side Al Nassr in their 16th league game of the season away from home against Al Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca.

The 38 year old has been a key and notable name in the modern game of football where he has established himself as one of the best of his generation considering the rate at which he has been churning out goals in the last one and a half decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo since turning professional has been scoring goals for fun with his top notch consistency every year which made him to have been able to maintain the standard hitherto, as he continues to score goals for fun which was yet the case yesterday.

The former Manchester United star was at another level yesterday as he scored all four goals for Al Nassr in their massive and convincing victory that placed them at the top of the table.

His first goal of the night was a history making one which made him became the first player to reach 500 career league goal after which he got the tally extended to 503 with his other three goals scored thereafter.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his great influx of influence in the show of the night has now scored a hat-trick in each of the last fourteen years ranging from year 2010 to 2023.

He will then be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

