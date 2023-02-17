AVL vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Match On Saturday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be bidding to keep their hopes of reclaiming the top position from Manchester City alive on Saturday when they take a trip to Villa Park to keep a date with Aston Villa in their next game of the season.

The Gunners will be going into Saturday’s Premier League match after their disappointing 3-1 loss to Manchester City which make them dropped to second in the league standings, and the Londoners will be looking for a victory over Aston Villa to keep the hopes of winning the league title race.

How will Mikel Arteta line up his team for the Premier League match on Saturday?

The Spaniard is expected to retain the team that started in the game against Manchester City last Wednesday, as the likes of Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Elneny, and Emile Smith Rowe are expected to be sidelined once again due to their respective injuries.

However, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Eddie Nketiah are expected to make the starting lineup against Villa on Saturday.

Check out the full possible starting lineup below:

