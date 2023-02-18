AVL 2-4 ARS: Why AGENT JORGINHO is trending after the game ended

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal came from behind to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon. Meanwhile, agent Jorginho is trending after the game ended for some reason.

It was an awful start for Arsenal as Villa scored early through Ollie Watkins. Arsenal did well to secure the equalizer as Bukayo Saka whipped a shot into the roof of the net. Philippe Coutinho restored Villa’s lead before halftime. In the second half Arsenal eventually secured the equalizer as Zinchenko scored from Odegaard’s assist.

Emiliano Martinez had an own goal following Jorginho’s shot to make the score 3-2 in Arsenal’s favour before Martinelli scored to seal the 4-2 win.

However, Agent Jorginho is trending after the game ended because some fans believed that Jorginho was the one who brought bad luck to the club as they have not won a game since he joined until today where he contributed immensely to secure the win for the Gunners.

Nevertheless, Jorginho has proven critics wrong with his performance this afternoon as he secured his first win as an Arsenal player.

