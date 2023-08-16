Australia Fail To Qualify For FIFA Women’s World Cup Final After Losing 3-1 Against England’s Lionesses

Australia Women’s national team have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their 3-1 defeat against the Lionesses of England in the semi final of the competition on Wednesday afternoon.

Australia Women’s national team defeated the Republic of England and Canada Women’s national team in the group stage, but they lost 3-2 against the Super Falcons of Nigeria, as they finished at the top spot of their group table. The team defeated Denmark Women’s national team 2-0 in the round of 16 of the competition, and they also defeated France Women’s national team in the quarter final, but they suffered a defeat against England in the semi final.

Australia Women’s national team head coach started the team’s best players against their opponent with the hope of getting the victory, but the team eventually lost 3-1.

Goals from Ella Ann Toone, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp helped the Lionesses of England to secure a remarkable victory, while Sam Kerr scored a classic goal for Australia Women’s national team.

The defeat against the Lionesses of England means Australia Women’s national have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, while England Women’s national team have qualified for their first ever final of the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

