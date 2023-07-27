AUS VS NIG: 3 Players The Super Falcons Might Rely On To Stand A Chance Of Defeating Australia

The Nigeria Women’s team will return to the Women’s World Cup tomorrow for their second match against Australia at the Suncorp Stadium. Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who are looking to win their first league title this year, will play this game. The Australian women’s national team is proving to be a tough team to beat in the competition as they have top players who could easily defeat the Super Falcons in tomorrow’s match.

Today’s article lists three players who will give the Super Falcons a chance to beat Australia tomorrow. See them below;

1, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Chiamaka Nnadozi performed admirably for the Super Falcons in their opening game against Canada. His brilliant save from play secured Nigeria a vital point against Canada. The 22 -year -old boy is expected to show the best performance of Super Falcon and has a good opportunity to overcome Australia.

2, Asisat Oshoala.

Despite the shaking performance of Asisat Oshoala, the first game of the tournament, the team “Barcelona” still has the opportunity to overcome Australia. 28 years old is a high-quality player if she can cause a lot of problems with the Australian protection network by restoring the best performance for the Nigerian women’s team.

3, Ashleigh Plumptre.

Ashleigh Plumptre has been one of the Super Falcons’ best players for some time. The Leicester City defender is very good at the task of defending the Super Falcons. In his new left-back position, the 25-year-old has added some attacking flair to his game, making him a standout in the squad. Ashleigh Plumptre has to be in the best performance to help Super Falcons win Australia.

Let’s talk about your opinion about this article. Thank you for taking the article and reading it.

Entertainment/Facts (

)