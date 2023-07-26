AUS vs NGA: Super Falcons Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Showdown

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be bidding to maintain their hopes of progressing to the next phase of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when they take on Australia in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, at Suncorp Stadium.

The Randy Waldrum-led side will be going into the crucial tie after their goalless draw against Canada in their opening game of the campaign last Friday, and they will be looking for a much-needed win over the co-host nation in a bid to have been eliminated from the competition.

Team :

The Super Falcon are currently sweating over the availability of Asisat Oshoala following the knock she suffered against Canada in their last outing, as the Barcelona star is now a major doubt for Thursday’s game.

However, the Nigerian team have been handed a significant boost ahead of the game against Australia, following the return of the suspended duo of Raheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde. Recall that both Super Falcons stars missed the group opener due to suspension.

Super Falcon’s possible lineup vs Australia:

Nnadozie: Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ucbeibe, Ayinde, Odega, Ajabade, Echegini, Onumonu.

Kickoff Time:

The FIFA World Cup game between Australian women and the Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin at exactly 11 AM on Thursday.

