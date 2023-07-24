SPORT

AUS VS NGA: Super Falcons Team News, Possible Line-up, Kickoff Time For The FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be looking for a decisive win to revive their hopes of qualifying for the next round of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup when they play Australia in their next match of the campaign on Thursday.

The nine-time African champions go into their much-anticipated clash on the back of a scoreless draw with Canada in their opening group match and look to beat the other hosts on Thursday to avoid tournament clashes.

Team news:

The Randy Waldrum-led Super Falcons received a major boost ahead of their match against Australia as both Halimat Ayinde and Rashidat Ajibade were ruled out due to suspensions for the group opener.

However, Deborah Abiodun will miss the match against Australia due to the red card she received against Canada.

See the projected starting line-up against Australia below:

Nnadozie: Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ucbeibe, Ayinde, Odega, Ajabade, Oshoala, Onumonu.

Start time:

The matches start at 23:00 (Nigerian time) on Thursday.

