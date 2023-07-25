SPORT

AUS vs NGA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 326 1 minute read

On Thursday, Australia Women and Nigeria Women will resume their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaigns at Suncorp Stadium.

Co-hosts of the tournament Australia began their competition last week with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Stephanie Carley’s penalty in the 52nd minute helped the Matildas earn all three points.

Meanwhile, Nigeria earned a point against Olympic winners Canada in a goalless draw. 

Chiamaka Nnadozie of the Super Falcons was the hero of the show, making a fantastic save to deny Canada captain Christine Sinclair from the penalty spot. Nigeria now sits third in Group B with one point, while Australia leads the way at the top with three points.

Nigeria defied expectations by claiming a point against Canada, thanks to their defensive tenacity and goalkeeping heroics from Nnadozie, who shut out the world’s seventh-ranked squad.

Randy Waldrum’s team will look to build on that success in a game where they are the underdogs. Australia could provide a greater challenge, with the Matildas enjoying loud support. However, Same Kerr’s absence has considerably lessened their danger, as the talismanic skipper has been ruled out of the group stage due to a calf injury.

KICKOFF TIME: Australia women versus Nigeria women match will go down on Thursday at 11AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

9 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

22 mins ago

FCB vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

36 mins ago

Video: Waldrum Talks Up Incredible Super Falcons Win Against Australia –

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button