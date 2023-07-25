AUS vs NGA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Thursday, Australia Women and Nigeria Women will resume their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaigns at Suncorp Stadium.

Co-hosts of the tournament Australia began their competition last week with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Stephanie Carley’s penalty in the 52nd minute helped the Matildas earn all three points.

Meanwhile, Nigeria earned a point against Olympic winners Canada in a goalless draw.

Chiamaka Nnadozie of the Super Falcons was the hero of the show, making a fantastic save to deny Canada captain Christine Sinclair from the penalty spot. Nigeria now sits third in Group B with one point, while Australia leads the way at the top with three points.

Nigeria defied expectations by claiming a point against Canada, thanks to their defensive tenacity and goalkeeping heroics from Nnadozie, who shut out the world’s seventh-ranked squad.

Randy Waldrum’s team will look to build on that success in a game where they are the underdogs. Australia could provide a greater challenge, with the Matildas enjoying loud support. However, Same Kerr’s absence has considerably lessened their danger, as the talismanic skipper has been ruled out of the group stage due to a calf injury.

KICKOFF TIME: Australia women versus Nigeria women match will go down on Thursday at 11AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)