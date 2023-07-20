AUS VS IRE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Australia will kick off their quest for the 2023 Women’s World Cup against Ireland on Thursday. Australia will be hoping to fare well as co-hosts of this year’s competition. The three-time quarterfinalists face Ireland, who are making their debut World Cup appearance.

Since 1995, Australia has competed in every Women’s World Cup. They come in as favourites to advance from the group stage. They’ve reached the quarterfinals three times before, and Australia hopes to go even further this time. They did not fare well in the previous World Cup, exiting in the last 16.

They should, however, be well prepared for this. They had nine wins in their last ten games coming into this contest. Australia has scored two or more goals in eight of their past ten games. They’ve kept six clean sheets in their last ten games.

This will be the Republic of Ireland’s first big competition, and they have been drawn in a difficult group.

Vera Pauw and her squad will be eager to make a mark at the competition. They don’t really bring a strong run into this game.

Ireland had only one win in their last five encounters. That victory came in a friendly match against Zambia, which they won 3-2. They have failed to score four times in their last five games. Ireland has work to do defensively; they have conceded two or more goals in three of their four games.

KICKOFF TIME: Australia versus Ireland match will go down today at 11AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)