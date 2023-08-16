AUS vs ENG: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Wednesday, August 16, England will play Australia for a place in the final versus Spain. If England wins, it will be the first time since 2007 that the trophy will be won by a European nation. Neither of these countries has ever won the Women’s World Cup, but England is the European champion, and as you’ll see, they’re out for vengeance on the Matildas.

England has won all of their games in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with only one going to extra time. Their performances haven’t always been outstanding, as evidenced by their comeback victory over Colombia in the last eight. In their five games, they have only conceded two goals, one of which was a penalty.

England is ranked fourth in the world, six spots ahead of their opponents. They have only lost one match since Sarina Wiegman came over as coach in 2020. That happened earlier this year, when they were defeated 2-0 at home by Australia.

Despite losing key players like Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, the Lionesses have gone six games without losing. This is their third Women’s World Cup semi-final in a row; however, the previous two have both ended in defeat.

Australia is co-hosting and attempting to become the first host to win the trophy since the United States in 1999. They are in their first semi-final following three prior losses in the last eight. Three of their five matches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup were won in 90 minutes.

KICKOFF TIME: The England versus Australia women’s match will go down today at 11AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)