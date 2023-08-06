AUS vs DEN: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: BBC)

Match Venue and Kick-off Time

Australia is set to battle Denmark in the Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Stadium Australia on Monday, 7 August, 2023 by 11:30 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

Australia’s journey in the group stage had its ups and downs. Despite their star player, Sam Kerr, missing their opening match against Republic of Ireland, they managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

However, they faced an unexpected setback in the next game, suffering a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria.

Undeterred, the Aussies bounced back in spectacular fashion, stunning everyone by delivering a resounding 4-0 victory over Olympic champions, Canada, in their final group stage fixture.

Drawing inspiration from their past performance, the Australians will look to maintain their momentum against Denmark.

The two teams crossed paths last year in a friendly match, where Australia emerged victorious with a convincing 3-1 win.

The familiarity of the venue and the undeniable support of the home crowd may provide the hosts with an added advantage, encouraging them to repeat history.

Team :

Australia:

Caitlin Foord, Mackenzie Arnold, and Emily van Egmond are walking a tightrope as they risk missing the next match if they receive another yellow card.

The trio has been instrumental in Australia’s progress so far, and their absence could pose a challenge for the team.

Possible Formation: 4-4-2

Potential Starting XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler.

Denmark:

Denmark’s journey in the tournament has been steady, but they have their own worries heading into the knockout stage.

Ke Sevecke and Karen Holmgaard are also on a yellow card tightrope and must be cautious to avoid missing the next game.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Christensen; Sevecke, Ballisager, Boye, Vege; Hasbo, Holmgaard; Thomsen, Khül, Madsen; Harder.

As the teams gear up to face each other, the clash between Australia and Denmark promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Both sides possess a blend of skill, determination, and tactical acumen that could make this match a defining moment in their respective World Cup journeys.

With the stakes at an all-time high, every player on the field will be driven to give their best performance and secure a spot in the coveted quarter-finals.

