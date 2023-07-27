AUS 2-3 NIG: Why Oshoala should not have removed her jersey after scoring Nigeria’s third goal

There are many ways to celebrate goals in football. Both men’s football and women’s football celebrate their goals similarly and differently to some extent. Meanwhile, for some reason, Oshoala shouldn’t have removed her jersey after scoring today.

Oshoala was initially benched today before she was introduced in the second half. The game was at 1-1 when she came in. She went on to change the game within ten minutes as she was involved in Nigeria’s second goal before scoring the third herself. She then pulled off her jersey out of excitement which spark reactions on the Internet. Nigeria won the game by 3-2 and the victory has placed them on top of the Group B table of the Women’s world cup.

However, Asisat Oshoala shouldn’t have removed her Jersey after scoring because she is a female and the act was improper and not needed. There are other celebration styles she could have utilized to show that the goal meant a lot to her. Her inner body should be kept private and sacred.

