AUS 2-3 NGA: Ian Wright Urges NFF To Pay Super Falcons Their Match Bonuses Following Their Victory

Arsenal legend and football analyst Ian Wright has issued an open message to Nigeria’s Football Federation (NFF) following the Super Falcons’ historic win over 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia on Thursday.

Nigeria’s preparations for the tournament were marred by threats of a boycott and reports that manager Randy Waldrum could have been fired before the first ball was kicked. Waldrum was at odds with the federation over unpaid wages, inadequate travel arrangements, and the cancellation of a pre-tournament camp.

Players were also reportedly inclined to boycott their opening game against Canada last week after learning they would not be given tournament match bonuses, with the federation citing FIFA’s announcement that players will be paid at least $30,000 for participating.

Regardless of any disruptions or conflicts, Nigeria delivered on the world’s biggest stage. After matchday two, they lead their group with four points, with only goals scored separating them and Canada.

A point against the Republic of Ireland next week will guarantee their place in the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in the other match between Canada and Australia.

The Super Falcons’ 3-2 victory over co-hosts Australia on Thursday makes them the first African nation to record a win in this tournament, and they might reach the round of 16 for the second time in a row.

Following Nigeria’s thrilling win in Brisbane, Wright, who has persistently advocated for the women’s game and its players, called on the country’s football federation to pay the players, sharing a tweet with the caption “pay them” and tagging the federation.

