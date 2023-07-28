AUS 2-3 NGA: Best Players As Nigeria Pull Off An Unprecedented Comeback Win Over Australia.

Since the Super Falcons started participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, they had never won a match they conceded a goal first. But today against co-hosts Australia, they pulled off a shocking upset over the Matildas to sit top of Group B, level on points with Canada in second place.

Nigeria came into Thursday morning’s contest with the Aussies on the back of a pulsating goalless draw against Canada which saw one of their best players Deborah Abiodun sent off in the dying minutes.

However, the West African giants gallantly fought back from a goal down to beat tournament favorites 3-1 and inch closer to a place in the knockout stages.

BEST PLAYERS – 1. Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade.

Ajibade was sorely missed during the opening game as Nigeria struggled to create something meaningful in the final third. Fortunately for the Falcons, Rasheedat was available today to cause all sort of problems for Australia.

The 23-year old had a hand in Nigeria’s first and second goals and was just unlucky not to have got on the score sheet, but with her presence in the team, Nigeria have a concrete chance of reaching the next round for only the second time in her history.

2. Asisat Oshoala.

Asisat was surprisingly kept quiet in the first game where she failed to make a single shot on target. But today, the Barcelona ace came off the bench to make an instant impact by scoring Nigeria’s third goal of the match.

Randy Waldrum’s girls now need just one point to guarantee their place in the round of 16, so if these two players can stay fit and feature from the start against Ireland, then Nigeria can book a place in the next phase of the tournament.

