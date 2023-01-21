Aubameyang’s Performance Explains Why Chelsea Should Stop Signing Speedsters.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that Chelsea is the highest spender in the January transfer window. Chelsea huge spending can be blamed on the team’s current poor performance. A lot of fans believe these new signings would help the club get better, but only with the right coach.

Despite these huge signings, a lot of fans are worried that the club is spending too much in signing players. They also believed that they are being too desperate in their transfer business. Recall that Chelsea hijacked Mykhaylo Mudryk from Arsenal by offering a fee far above what Arsenal offered.

Few days after Mudryk was signed, it was revealed that Chelsea had signed another player. Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke from PSV on Friday. However, this time, they paid a reasonable fee for the youngster.

Before these players were signed, there were other strikers in the team. Aubameyang was expected to flourish in Chelsea after his performance at Barcelona, but he didn’t. Aubameyang has a lot of qualities a striker should have, but he is known mostly for speed.

These new players Chelsea have signed also have the qualities of a striker, however, their unique quality is their speed. Fast players are important for teams good at playing counter attack, and clubs with midfielders capable of giving perfect through balls, however, Chelsea neither plays counter attack, nor do they have high quality midfielders.

These players always make runs into the opposition box 18, however, if they don’t receive the right passes, they wouldn’t be effective at scoring goals. Chelsea needs to work on their midfield if they want these players to flourish. Chelsea could have gone for strikers who have experience and are also very creative since creativity is lacking in the team.

