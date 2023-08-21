Aubameyang’s Message to Ziyech Highlights Challenges Amidst Transfers

Former Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang didn’t hold back when expressing his thoughts on Chelsea’s treatment of players, as he sent a message of support to Hakim Ziyech following the Moroccan’s move to Galatasaray. Ziyech’s tenure at Chelsea had been far from smooth, with his final season overshadowed by a lack of playing time, having started just six English Premier League matches.

The winger’s journey to Galatasaray was fraught with ups and downs. In a twist of fate, his anticipated transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in January was thwarted by an unfortunate administrative error by Chelsea, causing the move to fall through during the final hours of the transfer window. This episode left Ziyech with shattered hopes and a disrupted career trajectory.

As if that weren’t enough, the summer brought about another blow to Ziyech’s aspirations. A potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr, came crashing down when a knee issue was unexpectedly identified during his medical examination. This left Ziyech once again stuck in a frustrating limbo, unable to escape the challenges that seemed to surround his professional journey.

Ultimately, Ziyech found his way out of Chelsea’s grasp as he inked a loan deal with Galatasaray, with the transfer fee amounting to £3 million. It was during this transition that Aubameyang’s message on social media gained attention. In his message, the Gabonese striker implied that Chelsea had inadvertently become a place of confinement for Ziyech’s talent and potential, likening it to a prison. With the simple words “All the best my bro. Free Hakim,” Aubameyang shed light on the struggles Ziyech faced within the club’s environment.

Interestingly, this episode mirrors Aubameyang’s own departure from Chelsea earlier in the summer. He made a free transfer to the French Ligue 1 side Marseille, a move that hinted at his own desire for liberation from what he may have viewed as the club’s restrictions.

The dynamics within Chelsea have thus come under scrutiny, with player departures and outspoken messages suggesting that all may not be well within the team. As Ziyech embarks on a new chapter in his career at Galatasaray, and Aubameyang seeks a fresh start at Marseille, the narratives of these two players underscore the challenges and complexities that can arise within the competitive world of football.

