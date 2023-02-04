Aubameyang Has Gone From A Top Barcelona Signing To An Irrelevant Player At Chelsea In Just A Year

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the last one year, the career of Gabonese Forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been a rollercoaster that’s full of up and down. The Former Arsenal Skipper, just one Year ago during the January transfer window in the 2021/22 season was unveiled as a Barcelona Player at Spotify Camp Nou.

Signing for Barcelona was like a jailbreak for Aubameyang as his career was on a pause towards the second half of the last season after he fell out of favor with his Former Boss Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was stripped off the captaincy at Emirates Stadium before the club eventually terminated his contract which allowed him to join Barcelona as a free transfer in the winter of the 2021/22 season.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was able to rejuvenate his career under Xavi Hernandez, helping the Catalans to finish second on the La Liga table last season.

After what seemed like a good life at Barcelona last season, Chelsea signed Aubameyang from Barcelona. Past relationship of the Former Arsenal Star with Former Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel made the Blues to sign him.

Aubameyang started well at Chelsea, scoring in consecutive games but it didn’t take long enough before the Chelsea’s number 9 curse struck him.

Chelsea had to take one player out of their UEFA Champions League squad to make space for the new Signings and it was Aubameyang that was axed.

