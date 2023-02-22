Aubameyang Has Become Unwanted At Arsenal, Barcelona And Chelsea In The Last 14 Months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The past few Months have been a rollercoaster for Former Arsenal Skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old joined Chelsea last summer from Barcelona on a two-year contract.

The Gabonese Forward hasn’t made Chelsea’s Matchday squad in over month despite the fact that he’s fit. He has been taken out of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League squad. He was linked with a move to MLS in the United States during the January transfer window but, the move didn’t happen.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang would probably not be going through what he’s facing right now at Chelsea if Thomas Tuchel was still the Manager of the West London club because it was the German Gaffer that signed him for Chelsea last summer but, he has suffered horribly from the retrenchment of Thomas Tuchel as Graham Potter has subtly made it clear that Aubameyang isn’t in his plan.

I mean, Graham Potter didn’t include Aubameyang in the team that faced Fulham, West Ham United and Southampton in the Premier league.

Aubameyang’s current situation at Chelsea is what he faced at Arsenal at the beginning of last season when Mikel Arteta excluded him from the team, stripped him off the Captaincy before his contract was eventually terminated.

At Barcelona, he was able to breathe life back into his career that’s on life support. However, it didn’t last as Barcelona went ahead to sign Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona might not have forced Aubameyang to leave but, buying Lewandowski made that clear. There’s no way Aubameyang would play when Robert Lewandowski is in the team.

Arsenal made Aubameyang felt unwanted and terminated his contract. Barcelona did the same by signing Robert Lewandowski.

