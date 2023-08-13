Aubameyang comes off bench to inspire Marseille to a 2-1 victory to move to the top of Ligue 1 table

Gabon national team star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was outstanding for Olympique Marseille football club on Saturday night, as he came from the bench to inspire them to a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Stade de Reims football club in the Matchday 1 of the French Ligue 1.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Olympique Marseille football club from English Premier League side Chelsea football club few weeks ago, and he was able to make his competitive debut for the club against Stade de Reims football club.

The former Barcelona football club star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Japan national team star Junya Ito broke the deadlock for Stade de Reims football club in the 10th minute and Azzedine Ounahi equalized for Olympique Marseille football club in the 23rd minute through an assist from Senegalese star Iliman Ndiaye to end the first half 1-1.

Portugal national team star Vitinha scored the winning goal for Olympique Marseille football club in the 73rd minute through a fine teamwork from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaila Sarr to end the match 2-1.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was outstanding for Olympique Marseille football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s winning goal.

The victory over Stade de Reims football club has now taken Olympique Marseille football club to the top spot of the French Ligue 1 table with 3 points from 1 match played.

The former Chelsea football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Olympique Marseille football club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

