ATM vs MCI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium on Sunday, looking to maintain their excellent pre-season run.

So far on their Asian tour, the European champions have beaten both opponents, but Atletico have lost to the K-League All-Stars.

Manchester City will look to complete their journey to Asia with a clean sweep of three wins from three after victories against Yokohama F Marinos and Bayern Munich in their first two friendlies of the summer.

Before facing last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal in the Community Shield next weekend, City must now complete their trip to Japan and South Korea against Atletico, followed by a brief period of training back home.

The treble winners will then kick off their Premier League campaign at Turf Moor, where club great Vincent Kompany will be planning his old team’s ruin as Burnley manager.

Pep Guardiola, his mentor, will also be looking to add the UEFA Super Cup to his trophy cabinet next month, though his well-oiled City engine may be a little rusty to begin with due to a late return to training after June’s night of glory in Istanbul.

After facing the European champions in Seoul, Atletico will play two more warm-up games against Real Sociedad and Sevilla before their first competitive game of 2023–24, against Granada on August 14.

The first match of their trip to South Korea ended in disappointment, as a K-League All-Stars squad stole victory from the jaws of defeat in Thursday’s friendly. With stoppage time approaching, Atletico led 2-1 thanks to goals from Thomas Lemar and Carlos Martin, but they still lost 3-2.

Such sloppiness did not sit well with Simeone, who expects his men to exert every ounce of effort and focus no matter what the occasion; therefore, an instant response will be necessary this weekend.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Atletico Madrid match will go down on Sunday at 12PM Nigerian time.

