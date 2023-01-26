Atletico Madrid Interested In Signing Barcelona Star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing 22-year-old Barcelona striker Ferran Torres in the closing days of the winter transfer window. The Spaniard is struggling to get regular game time under manager Xavi Hernandez and is looking to move to a club where he will have plenty of opportunities to develop and showcase his talent.

Both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have made sensible deals in recent times, including the recent Memphis Depay swap. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres is believed to be the latest addition to the long list of players swapped between the two Spanish giants. Arsenal are said to be another club interested in signing Torres.

According to Diario AS, Diego Simeone’s team has begun to personally contact the young Spaniard to convince him of the project at the Wanda Metropolitano, ensuring him regular game time. Torres spent two years with Premier League giants Manchester City before joining Barcelona in 2022 on a five-year deal with a release clause of up to £1 billion. Since then, he has made just 49 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists. Despite his high form when he arrived at Camp Nou, the Spaniard was mainly used as a backup for Xavi. This became one of the main reasons why Torres did not want to continue staying at Barcelona in the face of active interest from fellow Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid has struggled to find stability this season, while Barcelona tops the La Liga table. With an eye on several trophies this season, Xavi will be looking to sign Torres, demanding more patience from the Spaniard and ensuring his playing time improves gradually. club has officially commented on this.

