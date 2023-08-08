Atiku Abubakar Reacts As Arsenal Defeats Manchester City To Win The Community Shield (Photos)

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted after Arsenal Football Club of England defeated Manchester City to win the community shield.

Atiku Abubakar, who hails from Adamawa state contested and lost the recently-conducted presidential election to the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar is one of the fans of Arsenal Football Club in Nigeria. Arsenal defeated Manchester City today after a draw between the two teams which led to penalty kicks

Atiku Abubakar said; “Arsenal seems quite ready to hit the ground running this season. Persistence pays. Congratulations, Arsenal. -AA #ARSMCI”

The recent post by Atiku Abubakar on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

