Atiku Abubakar reacts after Arsenal secured a remarkable 4-2 comeback away victory over Aston Villa

Bukayo Saka was the star as Arsenal scored two injury-time goals to beat Aston Villa and end their winless run. The Gunners were twice behind at Villa Park as first Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho put Unai Emery’s side in front. Arsenal, however, equalised on both occasions through Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko to level the game with 30 minutes to go. The match looked set to end in a draw, but then an Emi Martinez own-goal and one from Gabriel Martinelli handed the Gunners three points at the death.

It was an incredible ending to a remarkable contest that twice saw Arsenal fall behind, but goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko cancelled out strikes from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho and set the visitors on their way to a crucial victory in the title race.

Reacting after Arsenal football club secured a convincing 4-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa football club at Villa Park Stadium, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar posted on his verified Twitter handle that; “What a hard-fought and deserving victory. Even though I couldn’t watch the game, I’m particularly proud of this victory by Arsenal football club.”

