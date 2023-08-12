ATH vs RMA: Facts, Possible Lineup, The Referee, Injury Concerns, And All You Need To Know

The anticipation is building as Athletic Club prepares to host Real Madrid in the opening match of the 2023–24 La Liga season. With both teams aiming to start their campaign on a high note, the matchup promises an intense battle on the field. Let’s delve into the potential lineups, referee assignments, injuries, and a prediction for the outcome of this thrilling encounter.

Photo credit: AS USA

Potential Lineup:

Real Madrid (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Fran Garcia

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, and Federico Valverde

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano

The man in the middle of this high-stakes clash will be Jesus Gil Manzano. With extensive experience officiating top-level matches, Manzano’s decisions will play a crucial role in maintaining order and fairness on the pitch.

Injury Concerns:

Both Athletic Club and Real Madrid have had their share of injury concerns ahead of the season opener. Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury has ruled him out for Real Madrid. On the other side, Athletic Club’s squad is relatively healthy, with no major injuries reported as of now.

The Battle on the Pitch:

This matchup promises an intriguing battle between two top Spanish football giants. The Athletic Club, known for their physical style and strong defensive organisation, will look to stifle Real Madrid’s attacking prowess. Their solid defensive line will aim to contain the likes of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, will showcase a balanced midfield featuring the young trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham. This midfield setup aims to control possession, create chances, and provide defensive cover.

Prediction:

While both teams possess formidable strengths, Real Madrid’s depth and attacking firepower give them a slight edge in this matchup. The midfield trio’s ability to dictate play, coupled with the experience of Luka Modric and the flair of Vinicius Junior, could pose significant challenges for Athletic Club’s defence. However, the Athletic Club’s resilience and home advantage cannot be underestimated.

In what promises to be a closely contested battle, the prediction leans towards a hard-fought victory for Real Madrid.

As fans eagerly await the kickoff, this clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid sets the stage for an exciting start to the La Liga season, replete with skill, drama, and footballing excellence.

