ATB vs RMD: Check Out Real Madrid’s Potential Lineup For The League Opener

Real Madrid will be aiming to have an impressive start to the new Spanish LaLiga season when they square off against Athletic Bilbao in their opening game of the 2023-24 campaign on Sunday, August 12, at San Mames Stadium.

Recall that Los Blancos played out a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in their final game of the 2022-23 season, and they will be looking for a victory to return to winning ways when they meet again in the opening game of the upcoming season.

How will Real Madrid line up for the game against Bilbao?

Real Madrid will be going into the game without the service of Karim Benzema who has left the club to join the Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad. Recall that the French forward played a huge role in Real Madrid’s previous seasons, helping them to succeed in several domestic and European competitions.

However, Real Madrid have announced the signing of Ardar Guler in a bid to strengthen their attack. The Turkish sensation joined the Spanish LaLiga giants on a permanent deal from Fenerbahce.

The 18-year-old is expected to join the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes upfront, while summer signing, Jude Bellingham is expected to Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde at the midfield department.

Check out the full possible lineup below:

Giddiwrite (

)