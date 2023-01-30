Atalanta Look to Lookman for European football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For Atalanta in Serie A this year, “Ademola Lookman has been an outstanding player. Following his departure from RB Leipzig last summer, the Nigerian international is thriving in Bergamo, and his efforts have been crucial in aiding Gian Piero Gasperini’s team’s push for a berth in Europe next season.”

In 98 Premier League games for Everton, Fulham, and Leicester, Lookman, 25, contributed 18 goals.

Last season, “while on loan from Leipzig to the Foxes, he scored six goals in 26 games played in the Premier League, which caught the attention of Atalanta and led to a move to Serie A.”

“His winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool stands out among his notable goals for Brendan Rodgers’ team.”

He did, however, “play a smaller role for the East Midlands club.”

Only the former Toffees attacker’s Nigerian teammate Victor Osimhen has more Serie A goals than him this season, and La Dea’s No. 11 has already surpassed his total from five Premier League seasons.

The four-cap international has scored six goals in three appearances across all competitions as the Nerazzurri pursue Coppa Italia and European qualification.

“His statistics for the free-scoring side demonstrate how much his movement and decision-making have improved.”

“Lookman has a cutting edge and a creative spark, as evidenced by his directed header past Wojciech Szczesny for his second goal against the Old Lady, which averages 2.72 shots per 90 minutes and 1.98 opportunities created per game.”

“Even though the header was unique, it was his movement that stood out.”

Bestnewswriter2022 (

)