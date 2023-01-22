‘At this Point, I am annoyed’ – Man United Manager, Erik Ten Hag reveals after Defeat to Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United locked horns with Arsenal in the English Premier League and it wasn’t a good outing for the Reds as they lost the game 3-2.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoreline just 17 minutes into the game but United were not ahead for long as Nketiah scored 7 minutes later to put Arsenal back Into the game. The Gunners went ahead just few minutes into the

second half courtesy of a brilliant finish from Saka but Lisandro Martinez cancelled that out with a beautiful header 6 minutes later. Nketiah completed his brace in the 90th minutes and that was all Mikel Arteta and his men needed to cling all three points.

During the post match conference, United Boss Erik Ten Hag stated that he’s absolutely Angry after the defeat. He further stressed that he told the players that they have to change their mentality inorder to be able to win trophies.

“In his Words”

“At this moment i am annoyed, I also told the players that they have to change their mentality if they want to win trophies”, Erik Ten Hag said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

