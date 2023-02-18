ASV vs ARS: Key players that may miss Arsenal’s crucial league match against Aston Villa.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The weekend games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in England.

The North London based club Arsenal would be hoping to get all the maximum three points when they travel away to face Aston Vila at Villa Park.

The Spanish and Arsenal tactician Mikel Arteta would be without some key players for their crunch league encounter against Aston Villa.

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crucial league match against Aston Villa;

1. GABRIEL MAGALHAES: The Brazilian and Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes may miss today’s league match due to a minor injury he suffered during their home loss to Manchester City.

2. KIERAN TIERNEY: The Scottish and Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney didn’t feature in their recent league match.

The Arsenal defender is once again expected to miss their away encounter against Aston Villa.

3. EDDIE NKETIAH: The England and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah suffered a minor injury during their 3 – 1 loss to Manchester City.

The Arsenal attacker may miss their crunch EPL encounter at Villa Park.

4. THOMAS PARTEY: The Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey didn’t play any part in their recent league match.

The Arsenal midfielder is once again expected to miss today’s EPL encounter.

