Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Team News And Possible Lineups

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon with the aim of bouncing back from Wednesday’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City, who are now top of the table on goal difference. Ironically, both Arsenal and their host team lost to Manchester City by the same 3-1 margin.

Aston Villa’s team news

Jed Steer is rehabilitating from a calf injury, and Diego Carlos is hastening his comeback from an Achilles surgery, but he won’t be ready for this game. However, Villa might soon have a full squad of players.

Tyrone Mings, who was absent from the loss to City due to an unidentified problem, ought to be available to Emery as well. As he heals from a knee ailment, the recently-returned Bertrand Traore might also be able to play his way into the starting lineup.

Former Arsenal player Calum Chambers would probably be benched after a disappointing showing at the Etihad, and Lucas Digne might take his position in place of Alex Moreno.

Aston Villa possible starting XI:

Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal team news

North Londoners groaned when it was announced that Thomas Partey would miss the game versus Manchester City due to a muscular injury. It was noted that his absence was preventative, so there is still a chance he may be able to participate on Saturday.

Jorginho was one of the Gunners’ best players on Wednesday night despite this, and he will start again if necessary. However, due to their ongoing knee injuries, Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Jesus, and Emile Smith Rowe are all but guaranteed to miss out. Emile Smith-Rowe is also still questionable because of a recent thigh problem. Arteta made a mistake by starting Takehiro Tomiyasu against Man City, so Ben White must start over.

Arsenal possible starting XI:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

