Aston Villa Has Earned As Many Points As Man United And Arsenal Since Unai Emery Was Appointed

Aston Villa edged past Southampton as Ollie Watkins’ seventy-seventh-minute goal helped Unai Emery’s side claim the three points of the game on Saturday evening. Unai Emery was appointed Aston Villa’s manager on October 24, 2022. Fortunately, he led the club to a 3-1 goal victory over Manchester United in his first Premier League home game in charge of Aston Villa, on November 6, 2022, the club’s first home win over Manchester United since August 1995.

Since Aston Villa appointed Unai Emery as the club’s manager, he has led the club in seven Premier League games, won five, lost one and drew one. He led the club to victories in the games against Manchester United (3-1), 2-1 against Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur (2-0), Leeds United (2-1), Southampton (1-0), drew against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1) and has only lost one game, which was against Liverpool FC (3-1) in the Premier League.

Aston Villa has earned a total of sixteen (16) points in Premier League games played under Unai Emery, the same points Arsenal FC and Manchester United have earned within this period. Aston Villa is currently unbeaten in its last four Premier League games and sits in the eleventh position in the league table, three points behind Brighton and Hove Albion which sits sixth in the table.

