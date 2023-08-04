AST vs VAL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Aston Villa’s pre-season preparations for the upcoming Premier League season will continue against Spanish giants Valencia on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery’s side will kick off their 2023–24 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on August 12, while Valencia will begin their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on August 11.

Valencia had a horribly dismal 2022–23 season, finishing 16th in Spain’s top flight with only 42 points from 38 matches, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone. Last season was obviously too close for comfort, but Los Che will now look ahead, and they have strengthened their team this summer with the additions of Cenk Ozkacar and Pepelu from Lyon and Levante, respectively.

Valencia’s pre-season form has also been impressive, with the club winning all four of their games, including a 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Villa have made three fascinating signings this summer, namely Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, Pau Torres from Villarreal, and Youri Tielemans on a free transfer following his release from Leicester City.

All three players have been linked with major European clubs in the last year or so, but Villa appear to be a team on the rise, and they will be aiming for European football in 2023–24 after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Europa League playoff round.

KICKOFF TIME: Aston Villa versus Valencia match will go down on Saturday at 8PM Nigerian time.

