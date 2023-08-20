AST vs EVE: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Aston Villa will face Everton at Villa Park on Sunday, looking to rebound from a disappointing opening weekend loss in the Premier League. The hosts are now at the bottom of the league table, while the visitors are in 15th place.

Villa were one of the season’s surprise shocks, securing a coveted Europa Conference League qualification slot under Unai Emery’s direction. Villa were fantastic throughout the whole of the second half of the season, going unbeaten in ten games between February and April.

Everton will be hoping for a much better season this time around after barely avoiding relegation last season. They spent a significant portion of the season below the dotted line and were embroiled in the relegation battle until the final day of the season, when an Abdoulaye Doucoure goal spared them from relegation and sent Leicester City down instead.

Everton finished 17th in the 2022–23 league season with 36 points and a record of eight wins, 12 draws, and 18 losses in 38 games. Perhaps the most concerning aspect for Toffees fans is that they have not been able to bring in many important recruits this summer, leaving many wondering where the turnaround in their fortunes will come from.

KICKOFF TIME: Everton versus Aston Villa match will be played today at 2PM Nigerian time.

