AST vs ARS: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Aston Villa vs. Arsenal match is set to be a highly anticipated game as both teams have had a decent run of form in the English Premier League as of late. Aston Villa have been impressive in their last five games and will be looking to continue their good form against Arsenal. On the other hand, Arsenal have won two, lost two, and drawn one in the same period and will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a victory over Villa.

Photo credit: evening standard

The match is scheduled to be played at Villa Park this afternoon and is likely to be an exciting affair. The referee for the match will be Simon Hooper.

As far as Arsenal’s potential lineup is concerned, it is likely to be very similar to the one used against Manchester City in their last game. However, there could be some minor changes, with Ben White and Leandro Trossard being the likely ones to come in. The expected lineup for Arsenal is: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White; William Saliba; Gabriel Magalhaes; Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka; Jorginho; Bukayo Saka; Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard; and Edward Nketiah.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are likely to go with the same starting lineup that featured in their last game against Manchester City as well.

As far as the likely winner is concerned, it is hard to pick between these two teams as they are both in good form. However, Arsenal have been the more consistent side this season, and they have the quality to edge past Aston Villa. Therefore, it is likely that Arsenal will be the winners of this match.

Imjohn (

)